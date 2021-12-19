Honest Price Hits $0.0186 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Honest has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $9,207.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.08329369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00076196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.92 or 1.00824730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

