HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.