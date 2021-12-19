HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $84.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $341.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $351.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.18 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

