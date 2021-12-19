Holo (HOT) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $89.87 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,074,171,357 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

