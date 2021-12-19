Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

