Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

