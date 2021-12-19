Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -11.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

