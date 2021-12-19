Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 154.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.94 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

