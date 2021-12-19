HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

HPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 over the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

