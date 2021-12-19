High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, High Tide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 271,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. High Tide has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

