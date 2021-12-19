Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.14. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1,550 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.