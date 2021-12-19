Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.02.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.