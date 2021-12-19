Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in November

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the November 15th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

