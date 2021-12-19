Head to Head Contrast: AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) vs. CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental 0.64% 5.96% 2.94%

67.7% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental $316.01 million 0.68 $8.21 million $0.05 120.20

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and CECO Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.67%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats AeroClean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

