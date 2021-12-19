Head-To-Head Comparison: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.80 -$1.52 billion $2.19 8.41 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.30 $3.16 million $1.05 13.97

Cincinnati Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Umpqua beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

