Head to Head Comparison: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) versus TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arrow Financial and TD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.89 $40.83 million $3.25 10.79 TD $28.27 million 2.15 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34% TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15%

Summary

Arrow Financial beats TD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

