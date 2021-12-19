Head to Head Analysis: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

This table compares Sovos Brands and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32%

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oatly Group $421.35 million 11.22 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sovos Brands and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Oatly Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 143.17%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.