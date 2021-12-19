HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 297,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

