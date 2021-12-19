HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.
NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 297,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
