Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $44.07 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

