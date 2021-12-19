Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $255,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

