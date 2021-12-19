Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AHPI stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of -5.07. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.56%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

