Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.41 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

