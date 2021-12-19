Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

