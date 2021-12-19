Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

