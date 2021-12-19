Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,745,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.51 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.