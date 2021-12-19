Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $547.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

