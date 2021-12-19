Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.