Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head to Head Survey

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.26 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.95 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.34, indicating that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Happiness Biotech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

