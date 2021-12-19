Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,630. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

