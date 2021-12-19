Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,898.67

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,898.67 ($38.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,112 ($41.13). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,068 ($40.54), with a volume of 1,809,778 shares traded.

HLMA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,620 ($34.62) to GBX 3,030 ($40.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.38) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,901.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.46), for a total value of £313,700 ($414,563.24).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

