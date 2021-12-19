Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,207 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $28.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

