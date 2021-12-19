Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

