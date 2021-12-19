Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $651.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

