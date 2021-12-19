Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

