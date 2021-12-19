H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEO. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million. Research analysts expect that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

