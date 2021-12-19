GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

