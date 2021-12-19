GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

