GWM Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,645 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,010,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 718,813 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $22.14.

