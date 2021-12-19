GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

