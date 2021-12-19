GWM Advisors LLC Buys 11,838 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $141.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.83.

