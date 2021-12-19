Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

