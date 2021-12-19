Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 292.3 days.

GPAGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma stock remained flat at $$12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.