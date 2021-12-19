Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $21.50 million and $2.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,848.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.86 or 0.08454564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00317621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00930751 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00074843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00386717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00271107 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,927,440 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

