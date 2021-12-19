Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.50

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $13.67. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 20,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,577 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

