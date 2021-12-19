Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading 2% Higher

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00. 9,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.81 million and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82.

