Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWLLF. Citigroup raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GWLLF stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

