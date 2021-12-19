Graphlinq Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $656,470.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $656,470.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

