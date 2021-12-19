Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

