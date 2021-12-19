Good Life Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $210,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 17.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $109,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.