Good Life Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.