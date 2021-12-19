Good Life Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,011.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 701.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.56 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

